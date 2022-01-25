Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Qualys worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $637,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $6,088,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,134 shares of company stock worth $46,571,830. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

