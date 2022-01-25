Quantstamp (QSP) Price Down 36.7% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $16.31 million and approximately $524,946.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00041742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.