QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 189.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QS opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229 in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

