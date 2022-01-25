Quark (QRK) Price Down 14.2% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $26,751.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,862,103 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

