QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.20 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $87.97 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00041802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006413 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

