Qubitica Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00278731 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006475 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.01086462 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

