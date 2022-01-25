Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $11.94 on Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00277208 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005960 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000929 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.01132082 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003536 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

