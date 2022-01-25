Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 4.8%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 215,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 359,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qutoutiao by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 8,144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

