RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Down 7%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.71. 1,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 234,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RadNet by 29.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 118,493 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

