Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Cap Achieves $67.46 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $67.46 million and $7.67 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00008237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.22 or 0.06612098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.89 or 1.00012663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049450 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 21,983,238 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

