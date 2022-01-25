Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) shares fell 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.61 and last traded at $44.96. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79.

About Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF)

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.