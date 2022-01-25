Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $18.37

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $19.15. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 253 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.