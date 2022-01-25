Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $8.63 on Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $48.04 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rarible has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $8.63 or 0.00023494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00041865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,568,045 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.