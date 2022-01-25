Ratecoin Reaches Market Cap of $45,747.30 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $45,747.30 and $7.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

