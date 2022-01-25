Raymond James Comments on Russel Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Raymond James currently has a “NA” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.71.

RUS stock opened at C$30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$22.88 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.72.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$871,762.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,841,120. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,872. Insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.64%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

