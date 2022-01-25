Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wajax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Wajax alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WJX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WJX stock opened at C$22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.67. The stock has a market cap of C$477.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$18.52 and a 12 month high of C$29.67.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$401.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.