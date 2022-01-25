Raymond James Increases CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $19.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

CFB stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 115,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,790 in the last three months. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

