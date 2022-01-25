Raymond James Reiterates $63.00 Price Target for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) received a $63.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. 60,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.