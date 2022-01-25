Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBA. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$78.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 39.87. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$64.17 and a 12 month high of C$94.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

