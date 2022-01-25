Raymond James Weighs in on Finning International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTT. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.89.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$34.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.98. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$26.56 and a 12-month high of C$40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

