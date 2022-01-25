Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,373 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Rayonier worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Rayonier by 258.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

