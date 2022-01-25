Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.20.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.
