Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

