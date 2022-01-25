Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

