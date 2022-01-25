Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5-69.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.31 billion.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.91.

NYSE:RTX opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

