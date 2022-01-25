Raze Network (RAZE) Trading Down 39.6% This Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.27 or 0.06640433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.88 or 1.00224423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

