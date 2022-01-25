RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.00

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $546.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

