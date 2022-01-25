Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) PT Raised to €20.00

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDEIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

