RED (RED) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,128.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $547,116.82 and approximately $35,128.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00291370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.