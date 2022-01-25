Redburn Partners Downgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Neutral

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

