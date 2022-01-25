ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0007 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $22.37 million and approximately $60,240.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00096607 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,691.76 or 1.00080841 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00244627 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00341796 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00147841 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006351 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004006 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000846 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

