RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00254267 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00077796 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00095890 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

