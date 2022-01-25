Redpanda Earth Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $183,322.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.94 or 0.06584311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,645.19 or 0.99868296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

