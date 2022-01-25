Refinable Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.18 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $741,735.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.78 or 0.06654190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.13 or 0.99928976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

