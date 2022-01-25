Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Regulus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 68,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,106. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

