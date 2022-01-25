Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,561. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

