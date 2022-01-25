Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.
Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,561. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
