Reitmans (TSE:RET) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.28. Reitmans shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 22,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

