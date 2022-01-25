Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of Rekor Systems worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 164.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Goord purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman bought 75,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 88,000 shares of company stock worth $624,130. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

