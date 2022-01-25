RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.29. The company had a trading volume of 325,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RenaissanceRe stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

