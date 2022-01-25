Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.79

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 3894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

RNLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The company has a market cap of $507.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.