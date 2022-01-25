Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.77 ($44.06).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO traded down €0.93 ($1.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €32.38 ($36.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.59. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.