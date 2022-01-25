renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $367,843.51 and $20,956.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.46 or 0.06637564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,281.84 or 0.99700880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006262 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

