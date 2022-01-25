Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.00

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNSHF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renishaw from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4,399.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,060.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

