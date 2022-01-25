Request Hits Market Cap of $234.90 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Request coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $234.90 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,877,116 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

