Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $11.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.28 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTB. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $166.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average of $149.38. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

