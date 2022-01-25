Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 25th (AEIS, AEL, AFL, AMAT, AMP, BHF, CNO, EQH, GL, JXN)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 25th:

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC). They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

