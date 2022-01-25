Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 25th (AEIS, AEL, AFL, AMAT, AMP, BHF, CNO, EQH, GL, JXN)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 25th:

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC). They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

