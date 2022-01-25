Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Samsara (IOT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Samsara (NYSE: IOT) recently:

1/10/2022 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2022 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IOT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 53,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,506. Samsara Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Samsara stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

