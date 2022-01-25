Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 25th (AADI, ADYEY, AIRS, AKZOY, ALIZY, AMRS, AMTX, ANIP, ARES, CNQ)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 25th:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Aadi Bioscience Inc alerts:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the stock.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.