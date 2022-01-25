Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler (DAI)

Daimler (ETR: DAI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2022 – Daimler was given a new €86.00 ($97.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2022 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Daimler was given a new €84.00 ($95.45) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2022 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/10/2022 – Daimler was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2022 – Daimler was given a new €102.00 ($115.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/4/2022 – Daimler was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/4/2022 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($93.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

1/3/2022 – Daimler was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/3/2022 – Daimler was given a new €86.00 ($97.73) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($93.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/17/2021 – Daimler was given a new €80.00 ($90.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

12/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/13/2021 – Daimler was given a new €101.00 ($114.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/13/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2021 – Daimler was given a new €108.00 ($122.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/10/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($96.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/10/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($93.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/9/2021 – Daimler was given a new €97.00 ($110.23) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/6/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/6/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($93.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/3/2021 – Daimler was given a new €96.00 ($109.09) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

DAI stock traded down €3.63 ($4.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €68.30 ($77.61). 5,020,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 12-month high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

