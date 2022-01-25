Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wizz Air (WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,960 ($66.92) to GBX 6,000 ($80.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,450 ($73.53) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,800 ($78.25) to GBX 5,600 ($75.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Wizz Air was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($70.16) price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($70.16) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:WIZZ traded down GBX 39 ($0.53) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,258 ($57.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,667. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,600 ($48.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($75.49). The company has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,336.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,679.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.54), for a total value of £456,100 ($615,353.48).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

