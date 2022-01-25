Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/10/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Nutrien for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from higher demand for crop nutrients. Strong grower economics and higher crop prices are driving fertilizer demand globally. Demand for phosphate and potash is expected to remain strong over the near term. Demand for nitrogen fertilizer also remains healthy in North America, Brazil and India. Higher selling prices for crop nutrients are also expected to drive its sales and margins. Acquisitions have also strengthened its foothold in the growing Brazilian agricultural market. It should also benefit from cost-reduction actions and growing adoption of its digital platform. However, higher natural gas costs may weigh on its nitrogen margins. Higher raw material costs and high debt level are other concerns.”

1/4/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/16/2021 – Nutrien is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Nutrien was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NYSE NTR opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,711,000 after acquiring an additional 75,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after acquiring an additional 242,565 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

